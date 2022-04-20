Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 18 preview

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? After what we had last week, is there a chance for more comedy right around the corner?

It may go without saying, but we certainly wish there was an opportunity to see more of these characters in just a matter of hours — that’s just not the case tonight. Not only that, but we know there is no episode next week either. The series is planning to return with season 4 episode 18 on May 4. Why the long wait? It’s to ensure that there are episodes for the key advertiser-friendly May sweeps, which could help ABC generate more revenue. If that’s a key to us getting a season 5, we’re more than happy to wait some of this out.

So to better help ease the wait, why not go ahead and share the synopsis for what’s next? Take a look below…

“The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling” – Darlene struggles to cope with the stress of construction; and after a serious accident, she reevaluates everything and makes a life-changing decision. Elsewhere, Lou, a familiar face from the past, returns as Mark’s combative contrabassoon teacher; but after he butts heads with Mark, Dan steps in, only to realize that their similarities may outweigh their differences, on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, MAY 4 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, we are hoping that there are going to be some closure on what Darlene’s decision is. This is, after all, the rare sitcom that takes some of the twists seriously. She may decide something that impacts the rest of her time on this series as opposed to it being some one-episode shift.

