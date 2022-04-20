Chicago Fire season 10 episode 20 return date over at NBC

Want to know the Chicago Fire season 10 episode 20 return date at NBC, or the schedule the rest of the way? There are still a few episodes left in the season, and there is a lot of great stuff to get into in general here.

So how should we start this piece off? Well, the best way is by going ahead and sharing some bad news: For at least the next few weeks, the firefighter drama will be off the air. There is a plan in place for it to come back on Wednesday, May 11, and it will be there alongside the other two One Chicago shows in Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

For those wondering why we are getting a two-week break so late in the season, the simplest answer we can offer is this: The folks at the network want there to be new episodes for May sweeps, and we more than understand that. They also want there to be a few more airing in succession. The finale is currently set for May 25 and if you know about Chicago Fire finales already, you are very well aware of how they end. They are big, they are dramatic, and there is usually some huge, shocking event at the very end that leaves everyone reeling for quite some time.

There’s already a season 11 ordered at NBC, so you don’t have to worry about that on the other side of all of this craziness. Of course, there are still a lot of other things to be worried about. Take, for example, the idea that someone’s life could be in danger after the finale, or there could be questions in general about a character’s long-term future. You know what tends to happen with this show close to the end of the spring…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 10 episode 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







