Is Kung Fu new tonight on The CW? Season 2 episode 7 talk

Is Kung Fu new tonight on The CW? Are we going to be getting season 2 episode 7 on the air in just a matter of hours?

It goes without saying, but we’d obviously love another installment on the air sooner rather than later! Just remember that we’ve had a great run of stories as of late and in a perfect world, it’d be great to see them continue for as long as possible.

Unfortunately, we’re just not going to see that momentum carry through tonight. There is no new installment on the air, and we will be stuck waiting until April 27 to see where the story goes from here. In general, we do have a pretty good sense of how things are going to develop thanks to the promo below — there are more battles coming, but also questions as to how much trouble Nicky and those close to her will find themselves in.

To better set the stage for what lies ahead, go ahead and check out now the official synopsis for not just episode 7, but what’s coming after, as well.

Season 2 episode 7, “The Alchemist” – SECRETS AND LIES – As Nicky (Olivia Liang) investigates the secrets behind a mysterious stone that Juliet (guest star Annie Q) is after, Henry (Eddie Liu) uncovers a shocking revelation about his father. Elsewhere, Althea (Shannon Dang) prepares for investor meetings for her app, and Dennis (Tony Chung) receives an ultimatum from his dad. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse and Vanessa Kai also star. Richard Speight Jr. directed the episode written by Jon Bring (#207). Original airdate 4/27/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 2 episode 8, “Disclosure” – HARMONY DUMPLINGS’ 25TH ANNIVERSARY – As Nicky (Olivia Liang) wrestles with a secret she’s been keeping from Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao), she teams up with Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), who makes a major discovery about his former boss. Elsewhere, Althea (Shannon Dang) attempts to pull off a surprise 25th anniversary party for Harmony Dumpling against her mother’s wishes, and Ryan (Jon Prasida) begins to question what Sebastian (guest star JB Tadena) may be hiding from him. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Eddie Liu, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode with story by Linda Ge and teleplay by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#208). Original airdate 5/4/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What do you most want to see when it comes to King Fu season 2 episode 7?

