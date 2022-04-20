Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 16 spoilers: Meredith’s choice, conflict

As we prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 16 on ABC May 5, we know it is a huge one for one Meredith Grey. After all, she just made the decision to head off to Minnesota and take the job there! Of course, she is both beloved and valued for her work in Seattle, and there are going to be people none too pleased with the choice she’s made here.

So who would be at the top of the list here? It makes sense that it would be characters she’s worked with for the longest time in Bailey and Richard. The synopsis below for this episode (fittingly titled “Should I Stay or Should Go”) gives you a sense of some of it:

“Should I Stay or Should I Go” – Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard, and Owen returns to work on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Seeing Owen back at the hospital will feel like a victory and understandably so after everything that he’s gone through. Meanwhile, the whole hospital may be facing a tight squeeze after all of the investigations that have been done there as of late. The return of Addison is of course going to be fun, mostly from a nostalgia point of view. Of course, it remains to be seen if there’s any sort of larger impact that comes with her presence. We know that Kate Walsh coming back was thought of in the early days as a way to drum up attention for a series that has already been renewed (thankfully) for a season 19.

