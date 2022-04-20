The Good Doctor season 5 episode 16 promo: Is Claire coming back?

We’ve already heard that Claire is coming back to The Good Doctor season 5 at some point — are we at the moment where it happens?

At the tail end of the promo below for May 2’s “The Shaun Show,” it does feel like there’s a big surprise; odds are, it is tied to Antonia Thomas coming back for the first time this season. She was a huge part of the story for so many years and it’s going to be a thrill to see her back, even for just a short period of time.

This storyline is at least one positive going into this episode, since there’s going to be some major obstacles elsewhere. Shaun and Lea have seemingly agreed to give this reality show a shot, but the problem is how big of a disruption it is to his overall routine. He’s struggling with looking right into camera, or someone moving his apple out of a shot. He’s of course having a hard time having cameras around his job, and Lea gets concerned over time that the show is exploiting his autism.

While from the outside we would have had some of Lea’s concerns before they even agreed to give this a go, we understand that the two of them are different. They don’t come from a world where reality TV is all around them and they may have had better hopes for it. In the end, though, we’re worried that this is going to be something that hurts them more than helps them as we get a little bit closer to the next big changes in their lives.

Given that there are only a few episodes left in this season, we have to be prepared for at least a few more epic twists to turn up at some point along the way.

