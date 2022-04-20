Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are you going to be seeing the show back alongside both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We’ve had a nice run of new episodes as of late, so of course we’d want that to continue if at all possible.

We know that there is a hiatus coming for the entire One Chicago franchise but, thankfully, we’re not quite there yet. There are new episodes of all three shows tonight! After this they will be off the air until May, but there’s a chance to see some great stuff in the interim. You’ll see delicate cases on Med, a dangerous situation on Fire, and one of the biggest mysteries that we’ve seen over on PD in quite some time.

Do you want to get some more details now on all three shows? Then go ahead and check the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 7 episode 19, “Like a Phoenix Rising from the Ashes” – 04/20/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will and Hannah work to save a surrogate’s baby. Charles cares for a former patient of Lonnie’s who’s on a hunger strike. Ethan and Archer help a patient with ties to Ethan’s late father. Dylan and Maggie are stumped by a drunk patient who claims to be sober. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 19, “Finish What You Started” – 04/20/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 tackles a fire caused by a dropped jet engine and one of their own is accused of a theft related to the incident. Kidd and Boden disapprove of Kylie’s potential new love interest. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 19, 04/20/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After the murder of a wealthy Chicago man, Atwater and the team dig in to uncover the truth, suspecting there is more to the story than meets the eye. TV-14

We know that there are 22 episodes set in these shows, and it’s our hope that there are a few twists and turns left for all of them! It’s been a long time since we’ve had full seasons like this, so fingers crossed the story makes the most of it.

