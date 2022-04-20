FBI season 4 spoilers: Will we hear about Maggie’s recovery?

On this past episode of FBI season 4, we saw some pretty devastating stuff go down with Maggie Bell — and because of this, she will be gone from the team for a while.

In reality, we know that the exit of the character is due mostly to Missy Peregrym’s maternity leave. This is a way to have that absence makes some sense. Maggie nearly died due to the sarin gas! Yet, she is still alive, and over the next few weeks, we’re sure the character will be in recovery.

So while we won’t see her get better on-screen, are we at least going to hear about it? Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, show boss Rick Eid had the following to say about it:

We’ll touch on it from time to time, through OA. We won’t see her again until she actually returns to the show, but we’ll find out she’s doing fine and she’s expected to recover and she’s expected to return.

Of course, there is no official confirmation that we’re getting an FBI season 5 at the moment, but all signs seem to point towards it happening. We think that Maggie will still be feeling the aftereffects of what she went through, but by and large she should be the same character we all know and love. We’re just glad that the character didn’t die and with that, we’re not going through the same exact thing here that we already experienced over on FBI: Most Wanted a little bit earlier this year.

As for if we’ll see other characters step up while Maggie is gone, let’s just say that remains to be seen.

