Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 photo: Jimmy’s next move

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 is going to be coming onto AMC this Monday; so what’s next on the docket for one Jimmy McGill?

One of the things that we’ve noticed from the start of this season is that this is a very purposefully-driven character at this point; he’s done letting things be where they are, even if he’s unsure what his best “next move” really is. This is where you have to cite Kim Wexler to some degree by putting him on a specific path. He’s aware that he wants to do something, but she’s the one who actually takes action. Take, for example, what she just did in regards to the Kettlemans.

The long game for Saul at the moment involves not only taking down Hamlin, but also making sure he and Kim get that Sandpiper money; this is a way to really kickstart the next phase of their careers! Jimmy seems to be contemplating something in the photo above, and we wonder how much of it revolves around his “Magic Man” persona. We wouldn’t be surprised if eventually, he determines he likes being a part of the madness. Or, if nothing else, there is validation he gets from it that he refuses to give up.

By the end of episode 3, we wouldn’t be surprised if we get a better sense of Jimmy and Kim’s next move, just as we also wouldn’t be shocked if there’s another clue ahead as to Saul’s eventual downfall and/or whether or not Kim is still around.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3?

