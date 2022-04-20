NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Eric Christian Olsen, Daniela Ruah wrap!

For those wanting a good update on where things are in terms of NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 filming, we’ve got a big one today!

In a post on Instagram (see below), cast member Eric Christian Olsen officially confirmed that he and Daniela Ruah wrapped up production on the show yesterday. That means that they’ve got a well-deserved next few months to try and relax and recharge! We expect that filming for season 14 will start in the summer, as it often has in the past.

This was a particularly busy year for these two, who are good friends away from the set in addition to being collaborators on it. Ruah directed multiple episodes this season in addition to playing Kensi Blye; as a matter of fact, she’s directing one on May 1 that was written by Olsen! You can get more info on that below:

“Live Free or Die Standing” – The NCIS team works with DEA Agent Talia Del Campo (Mercedes Mason) to find a missing whistleblower set to testify against gun manufacturers marketing to drug cartels, on the second of back-to-back episodes of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was directed by series star Daniela Ruah and written by series star Eric Christian Olsen.

Could we see the two of them work together like this again in some capacity? We wouldn’t be shocked, given that they’ve got so much experience under their belt at this point. So long as the two are open to making it happen, we’re more than confident they’ll find a way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Christian Olsen (@ericcolsen)

