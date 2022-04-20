Where is Sheryll Barnes on FBI: Most Wanted? Is Roxy Sternberg leaving?

Where is Sheryll Barnes on tonight’s FBI: Most Wanted episode? Is there a chance that Roxy Sternberg is leaving the show?

If you’re raising these questions at this point, we understand given that the character has been off-screen for a little while. Yet, we can at least tell you that there are no plans for her to be gone for good. Barnes the character decided that she needed more time at home on maternity leave; after losing Jess LaCroix, she recognized that she didn’t want to take anything in her life for granted. This was not an easy choice for her to make and yet, it’s one that she thought was right at the end of the day.

While seeing Barnes gone from the show for a little while, we can’t act like a temporary exit is surprising at all within the world of some of these primetime dramas. We’ve seen this, after all, on a number of shows as of late. Some examples are even also produced by Dick Wolf, including Chicago Fire, where both Brett and Stella have been gone for stretches of time. It may have been for different reasons than Barnes, but there is some clear commonality here.

Now, we just have to hope that we see Sheryll back soon, especially since the Most Wanted team is a little bit different now. We haven’t seen the character spend time with Remy Scott yet! It goes without saying, but that is obviously something that we’ve been hoping to see at some point in the near future. (It’s pretty likely that this show will come back for another season, for the record.)

