Black-ish series finale: Did the Johnson family move?

Tonight, the Black-ish series finale arrived on ABC with one challenging goal: Trying to wrap up years worth of memories.

How did the show do it? In a way that was somewhat similar to what we’ve seen with some sitcoms over the years: By having the family move out. The Johnsons are embarking on a new chapter of their lives but before they could do that, they opted to say goodbye in a pretty unique way. They had what was effectively a wake to their home, complete with a casket and ensuing celebration. Everyone shared memories and there was dancing aplenty.

Rather than deliver some jaw-dropping shocker at the end of the series, what Black-ish decided to do instead was deliver a fun, uplifting conclusion. Also, we got Dre’s reminder that he is living his particular American Dream, and we know over the years that it’s one filled with hope and also hardship. This show boldly tackled serious issues, while at the same time giving audiences the chance to come together and laugh. Eight seasons is a long time for a show to stick around in this modern era, so this is a success story through and through.

If there’s one critique we had of the finale, it’s simply this: why couldn’t it be longer? We wish there was a way to do an hour-long finale and then an interview special on the other side, but that stems mostly from our desire for more content. This show did so much for comedy, and we really hope that it has a legacy here that lasts for generations.

(We will say this — the closing bumper scene was the perfect way to continue to satirize the community, even if Dre and his family were no longer living at the home.)

