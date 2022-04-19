NCIS season 19 filming wraps; what lies ahead?

We may be waiting for a little while still to see the NCIS season 19 finale arrive on CBS in May, but we can share that filming is officially done for the year!

In a post on Instagram late last week, the man behind Timothy McGee in Sean Murray confirmed that they had just finished the final scene of the season the day before. We know that there are 21 episodes in this season, so there’s still a handful of stories left and opportunities to see all sorts of great stuff unfold.

New NCIS video! Take a look below to see everything we had to say about this past episode! After you take a look at that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss reviews and coverage the rest of the way.

So what do we know about the finale so far? The biggest thing is that The Fosters alum Teri Polo is going to make her first appearance as Parker’s ex-wife, and it is a role she is projected to take on in a recurring capacity in season 20. This episode will allow us a chance to learn more about him, but there could be some other twists and/or surprises included, as well. We’re still curious if Mark Harmon could be returning as Gibbs but if he is, nobody is saying anything on the subject and the writers are keeping it firmly under wraps.

In general, we do expect some sort of cliffhanger, mostly because this show is pretty good at delivering those. Granted, we’re not sure that we’re going to get one that is more dramatic that what we saw last time around with Gibbs; the bar has been set pretty high, after all, and that’s not going to be an altogether easy thing to top.

The next new episode of NCIS will air on Monday, May 2; meanwhile, the finale is currently set for May 23.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS and what’s coming up right now

What are you most hoping to see now on NCIS season 19, whether it be in the finale or what comes before that?

Share right now in the comments! After you do that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







