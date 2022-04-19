FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 19 preview: ‘Whack Job’ & beyond

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 19, or what could be coming up beyond that? Let’s just say that there is a LOT to dive into as we look more towards the rest of the season.

First things first, you don’t have to wait too long for this episode to air! You are going to see “Whack Job” arrive in just one week’s time, though for some curious reason the network has not shared all that much information yet in terms of what to expect. We’re sure that this will change in due time, but for whatever reason CBS is being super-cryptic about all of the storylines coming for the franchise next week.

So rather than speculate on a story with no real details out there, let’s instead look ahead to what the future is going to hold for the rest of the season. After next week’s installment there is (one more) unfortunately no new episode on the air until May 10. Yet, once we get to that point, we’re probably going to have new installments the rest of the way. The goal here is to build up momentum to an epic finale, and one that will also most likely set the stage for a season 4. We know that technically, the show hasn’t been renewed for another season yet, but that feels more or less like a formality.

If there is one thing we’re hoping that the end of this season delivers, it is opportunities to see more of how Remy Scott functions with the rest of the crew. They’ve at least done a good job of working him in so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around — there are a couple of updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







