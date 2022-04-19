The Orville season 3 poster hypes up new missions, Hulu move

At this point, it’s clear that the wait for The Orville season 3 has been exhausting. It has been almost three years since the end of season 2 and clearly, a lot has changed in the world since that time. Yet, we still have a feeling that this show will be the escapism that some many people.

You may have known already that the series is coming to Hulu, its new home, on June 2. Today, we have a new poster hyping up that very thing. You can see that below courtesy of star and executive producer Seth MacFarlane. It’s certainly bright and colorful, and it also reminds you that with the “new home” comes some “new missions.”

We know that technically, the new season is titled The Orville: New Horizons, but it remains to be seen if that means anything will change when it comes to the story. Based on the official season 3 logline, exploration is going to be a key component of everything you see coming up:

Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series “The Orville” returns exclusively as a Hulu original series. Set 400 years in the future, “The Orville: New Horizons” finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

Our hope is that the new season manages to capture that perfect balance of humor, drama, and imagination we had during season 2. That season was absolutely The Orville at its best; it had ultimately figured out how to be thoughtful while also weird and wacky at the same time. It may not be Star Trek, but it encapsulated the imagination that you often saw in that show.

Returning to duty, at last. #TheOrville New Horizons launches June 2, only on @hulu pic.twitter.com/UV8B6wIQOB — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 19, 2022

