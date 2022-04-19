Black-ish season 9: Will a revival ever happen at ABC down the road?

Following the series finale tonight on ABC, is there a chance at a Black-ish season 9 down the road? Is that something to realistically hope for?

The first thing that we should talk about here is, of course, why the Anthony Anderson comedy is ending in the first place. In a way, you could say that the groundbreaking comedy could have gone on for another couple of years, but sometimes it’s better to leave on top. It feels like most parties involved just determined that this was the right time to say goodbye; this is a different situation overall than Mixed-ish, the Bow prequel that was canceled after a couple of years on the air.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we should go ahead and note that within the world of TV, anything is possible down the road. We do think that Black-ish is going to be one of those shows that could always live on; in some ways, we know that it will in the form of grown-ish. Freeform has already ordered another season of that show and on it, we’re going to see Junior become more of a prominent focus alongside Zoey, who will still be involved. So long as the rest of the core cast here is available, we’re sure that there will be a possibility of cameos here and there.

For now, let’s just rejoice in the fact that Black-ish managed to go on for eight years, and that it’s also being allowed to go out with a proper series finale. There are so few shows that really get this opportunity and because of that, we should rejoice and/or celebrate every possible opportunity we have.

