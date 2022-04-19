Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI following tonight’s season 4 episode 18, and is Maggie Bell dead? Entering “Fear Nothing,” this was our concern. We know that the character is going to be exposed to a deadly gas that will force OA to do everything that he can in order to save her. Doing so will not be easy.

We’ll admit that we were more fearful in advance of Maggie dying due to recent events over on FBI: Most Wanted. That CBS show demonstrated that the writers are more than willing to kill off major characters, and it does make a certain degree of sense for agents to die in perilous situations. It happens in real life all of the time.

On the flip side, there was one reason we had hope for Maggie’s survival entering the episode: The writers may have just been doing what they could to write in a maternity leave for Peregrym with this storyline. She is currently expecting a baby and there needs to be a tangible reason why she would be away from the team for a while. One easy theory to conjure up here is that the character faces death in this episode, but needs to be away from the team for a while to recover after the fact. That would be realistic in a world where a lot of crime-TV characters miraculously recover from their injuries so much earlier than they should.

