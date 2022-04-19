Chicago Fire season 10: How many episodes are we getting?

We know that Chicago Fire season 10 could be on hiatus before too long, but what’s the rest of the season shaping up to look like? If you’ve got that question, or one about the episode count in general, we are more than happy to help.

We know that over the past couple of years, it’s been sad to not get anywhere close to the traditional 22-episode order for this show. Yet, it’s understandable why that hasn’t happened! Just think in terms of what we’ve been dealing with as of late, whether it be the health crisis or the wide array of protocols that needed to be established there.

Luckily, we can confirm that there are 22 episodes coming this season! You are going to have one on May 11, then May 18 leading into the finale on May 25. That’s not the series finale — there is already a season 11 ordered at the network! There’s a lot of exciting stuff that we’re probably going to get in the final episode of the season, whether it be a dangerous story arc or a cliffhanger.

One of the things that we most want to see in the finale are a series of moments where everything actually comes together. We do know that the story has been a little bit disparate this year, with us bouncing between different topics and with some cast members even coming and going. (We’ve gone stretches this season without Kidd and Brett, and that’s without mentioning the departure of Jesse Spencer.)

Ultimately, there’s a chance that Jesse could come back for the finale — he still lives in the Windy City, and it never sounded like he was going to be gone forever from the show, even if he no longer serves as a series regular.

