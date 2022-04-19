Better Call Saul season 6: EP on Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul return

At this point, it’s become fairly common knowledge that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are going to be appearing on Better Call Saul season 6. We don’t really think of that as all that much of a surprise; we imagined that at some point, the writers/producers would want to give us a taste of Walt and Jesse once more in Jimmy McGill’s world.

What is the surprise? That the news was actually announced in advance. For example, Cranston’s involvement in El Camino was not revealed until the Netflix movie actually aired, and it would’ve been easy for something similar to happen here.

In the end, though, it turns out that there is a specific reason why things happened the way that they did here. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, show boss Peter Gould indicated that he and Vince Gilligan were happy to let the cat out of the bag, mostly because there are a LOT of other surprises coming:

Vince and I talked about it and I think we both thought that we’d been cagey for long enough. Don’t forget that Aaron and Bryan also have to keep this under their lid and everybody asks them about it, and it just felt like the right moment to let the cat out of the bag, because for better or for worse, I have to say that there are so many other surprises and left turns this season that I kinda wanted to take that one off the table.

Technically, the AMC show has already done one surprising thing this season in opting to start off the premiere without a Gene flash-forward. We suppose that most of the other jaw-droppers could come from the world of Kim, Nacho, or Lalo given that these are the three characters who are still somewhat ambiguous at the moment.

