Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 preview: Jimmy plays the long game

Next week on AMC you’re going to have a chance to see Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3, and of course all the drama that comes along with that. We’re in the final season and certain stories are going to move rapidly. You have to prepare for that, just as you also have to prepare for things to fall apart in certain places.

Right now, Jimmy McGill’s top priority seems to be the destruction of Howard Hamlin, but is he really going to be able to do that? Will things go according to plan here?

Want to ensure that you don’t miss any Better Call Saul video updates? Take a look below for some thoughts on the premiere! Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We will have some other coverage a little later on this season.

Personally, we feel like Jimmy’s plan with the Kettlemans was one that was always doomed to fail from the start. Yet, it was never about the two of them getting a case. Instead, it was about the word starting to spread among the other lawyers that something may be off with Howard. That little thing could be enough to start to sully his reputation and in that sense, be more or less the beginning of the end for him.

We can see things getting to a pretty dark place for even Howard this season — at one point, it even feels like the character may be ready to physically fight someone!

Amidst all of this, though, there’s one other thing that it is important to remember. Saul ends up working closely with Gus and Mike, so there is no escaping this dark, criminal world with him. We also know that Kim doesn’t want this for him, even if she isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty and cause some problems along the way.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now

What did you think about the Better Call Saul season 6 premiere overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







