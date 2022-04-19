Better Call Saul season 6 premiere: Where is the Gene flash-forward?

There were a lot of fantastic things that the Better Call Saul season 6 premiere did manage to give us. However, there was also one surprise. It’s more about what wasn’t in the episode more so than what was.

One of the things that we’ve gotten so used to with this show over the years was the opportunity to see the flash-forwards with Gene Takovic almost right away. We know that he’s trying to do something to maintain what little of a life he has. Is he really going to stay in hiding forever? He was just recognized in Omaha, and it’d be easy to look at this as some sort of evidence that he’s been made. Of course, we’re hoping that everything ends up okay with him.

We tend to imagine that one of the goals entering the premiere was to keep people guessing, and we have a good feeling that this does just that. We do think that the writers have a plan for the flash-forwards but with this being the final season, they clearly don’t want to get to that right away.

The closest thing that we did get to a flash-forward was Jimmy/Saul’s mansion being cleared out at the start of the season and while there, many of his items were confiscated. Perhaps the most important one of all, though, was the tequila stopper that Kim Wexler at one point got back in season 3. Just this one action alone today does make us wonder further what happens to her.

What did you think about the events of the Better Call Saul season 6 premiere?

Are you disappointed about the lack of a flash-forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

