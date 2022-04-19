The Good Doctor season 5 episode 16 return date: ‘The Shaun Show’

Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning more about The Good Doctor season 5 episode 16 at ABC? There is a good bit to be curious about here, especially as we get closer to the end of this season. We should start things off here, unfortunately, with the bad news: There is no new episode on the air next week.

We’ve been pretty lucky to get a ton of new episodes ever since the Freddie Highmore show came back in the calendar year. The break we’re about to get is only for one week, and you’ll be able to see it back on Monday, May 2. From there, the plan is for there to be new episodes every week for the rest of the season. There are only a few episodes left, but they could all prove to be rather fantastic in their own right.

Unfortunately, the only thing that we know for certain about episode 16 coming into tonight’s episode is the title: “The Shaun Show.” Yet, there is probably a lot you can read into that alone! It’s a reference to what Shaun and Lea could be doing in terms of reality television — that was a story introduced tonight, and it is giving them a lot to think about leading up to their wedding. There are highs and lows that go with such a choice, and we are beyond stoked to see what exactly they choose for themselves as we get set for a big day.

Of course, there are also going to be patients and some other important things taken on over the course of this episode, as well — The Good Doctor is the sort of show that always gives you more than just one thing to focus on!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







