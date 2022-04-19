All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Ordinary People’

Next week on The CW you’re going to be seeing All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 9 on the air. What is coming up here? This is an episode carrying with it the title of “Ordinary People,” and we know there’s a lot of big stuff around every corner.

So what stories are going to be coming up next? Who is going to be the focus? We’re going to see Amara have a pretty big role in what’s coming up, and then also Damon having to face some new, dramatic challenges. Check out the full All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 9 synopsis below with some other details:

REEVALUATING – Simone and the gang rally around Amara as she struggles with what to do next as new information comes to light. Coach Marcus is excited about the all-HBCU baseball game he put together until an old teammate stirs up bad memories that could possibly derail everything. As Damon, JR and the team are focused on the game, they are faced with some challenging guests and new adversaries. Thea has a close call with danger which costs her one relationship and brings a potential new one into her life. Meanwhile, Simone struggles to explain to Jordan her friendship “break-up” with Damon. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Cam’ron Moore & Alison McKenzie (#109). Original airdate 4/25/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Will this be the episode that sends the story down some even more surprising directions? We hope so, especially as we wait to see if there is a season 2 renewal or not. That’s something we are absolutely hoping for, so let’s cross our fingers that something more comes out soon.

