NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 20 return date: Prepare for ‘Nightwatch’

Following the events of tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 20 return date? What about some more news on where things are going to go moving forward?

There are of course a couple of different things we have to get into here, but we begin with the bad news: There is no new installment next week on CBS. We know that we just got done with a hiatus and yet, it doesn’t matter in the end. The next new episode is titled “Nightwatch” and it’s set to arrive on Monday, May 2. Want to get a few more details about it? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 20 synopsis:

“Nightwatch” – When a navy seaman is involved in a murder, the NCIS team is called to work the case on their day off. Also, Lucy finds out Whistler turned down a promotion in D.C. to stay in Hawai’i, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

At the end of the episode, there’s a good chance that we’ll see some movement on the Lucy/Whistler front. Isn’t this a great chance for the two to dive a little bit more into their feelings for each other? We think there’s a chance for something big by the end of the season, but it’s clear at this point we’re dealing with a slow burn.

So what’s coming up schedule-wise after this episode? There is a lot that we could be excited for moving forward, but there is another hiatus coming on May 9. After that, we’ll be able to get further into the final episodes of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







