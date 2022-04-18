Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI, and is her character of Maggie Bell in danger? Season 4 episode 18 on CBS tomorrow could have you worried — very much so.

For some more evidence of this, all you have to do is check out the promo below! Based on what we’re seeing here, Maggie is going to find herself exposed to a deadly gas and in the aftermath of that, her entire future could be up in the air. OA struggles to find a way to free her, and at the end of the promo he tells her to slow down her breathing as much as possible.

Of course, we understand there is significant cause for concern when it comes to this character. Take, for starters, the fact that Peregrym could be heading off for maternity leave in the near future. This doesn’t mean that she will be gone forever, but she could at least be gone for the immediate future. One possible outcome of this story is that Maggie survives, but needs some time to recover away from the job. You don’t go through something like this and expect to be a-okay on the other side in a matter of days.

Of course, another possibility is that Maggie dies — we just saw Jess LaCroix die over on FBI: Most Wanted, and that is another reminder that anything could happen in the near future.

So could Missy Peregrym leave?

Anything is possible, but we wouldn’t bank on anything at the moment. Nothing has been stated to make us think that her exit is 100% a done deal, so we’ll continue to keep our hopes up for as long as we possibly can — just know that we’ll be watching this episode VERY intently from start to finish.

