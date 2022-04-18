Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 19 return date: ‘Who Raised You’

Are you interested in checking out the Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 19 return date on CBS, or a look towards what’s next?

There are a few things that we should be excited about when it comes to the future of the series, but we should start with the bad news: There is no episode next week. The plan right now is for the sitcom to return on Monday, May 2 with a story titled “Who Raised You.” This will be followed on May 9 with a story titled “Wrangling a Greased Pig,” and all of this will set the stage for the finale a little bit later in the month.

Should we gear up for at least a few surprised before the season concludes? It’s at least possible, but nothing is altogether confirmed at the moment. We know already that there is a season 4, and the goal for any sitcom should be for each season to be at least somewhat different than the one before. You need to constantly balance out the comedy with character-building and some really good plot points. You want to give people a reason to keep watching, especially when there are so many other options out there all across the board.

Of course, we plan on having a lot more to dive into/discuss here before we get to the end of the season, but it could take some time for more details to come in. CBS tends to be tight-lipped about their episodes until we are a couple of episodes away from them airing. Odds are, this is going to be the case here, so prepare yourselves accordingly.

