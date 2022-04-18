Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn The Neighborhood season 4 episode 19 return date over at CBS? How much more of the season is left?

We know that it’s a thrill to have the Cedric the Entertainer comedy back on the air tonight, but the bad news is that the return is fairly short-lived. There is a one-week hiatus next week, and the show will return with “Welcome to the Quinceañera” on Monday, May 2. This will help in order to set the stage for May sweeps, which is the most important part of the season. We’re expecting some big moments over the course of these episodes, and that’s something we are very-much exciting to dive into further.

So while you wait for the show to come back, why not check out the synopsis below? It does give you a sense of what the next story will be:

“Welcome to the Quinceañera” – Calvin and Tina offer to throw a quinceañera for Yoli (Alycia Pascual-Pena), a teen Calvin is mentoring at his auto shop. Also, Dave and Gemma introduce Malcolm to a college baseball coach who has the potential to change his future, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 2 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, we’re going to be in a spot where there are only a handful of stories left. “Welcome to the Mama Drama” is currently set for May 9, and the finale is going to air a little bit later in the month. We already know that the show is coming back for another season, so that’s at least something you don’t have to worry about for at least the time being.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Neighborhood right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Neighborhood season 4 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







