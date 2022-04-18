All American season 4 episode 16 spoilers: Can Spencer define who he is?

Next week on All American season 4 episode 16, you could see a story titled “Labels” that is themed around one idea more than any other: Identity. Who is Spencer really? What does he want to be known for? Sports is a part of it, but we’re in an era now where athletes are brands. It’s one of the reasons why a lot of people these days follow individual players more so than teams; they grow attached to people because of what they represent and their off-the-field interests.

Below, the All American season 4 episode 16 synopsis gives you a good sense of what’s ahead on this subject, plus a number of other important plotlines:

DEFINING YOURSELF – With some heat on Spencer (Daniel Ezra), he must figure out his NIL brand, but he discovers he isn’t the only one having a problem with discovering who they are. Olivia’s (Samantha Logan) story makes things complicated for Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and potentially for her as well. Patience (Chelsea Tavares) has a release party for her new album and things get awkward for her and Coop (Bre-Z.) Billy (Taye Diggs) struggles to balance everything going on with his life. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) are forced to face their past demons when they get locked in Layla’s recording studio, which tests their friendship. James Lafferty directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss (#416). Original airdate 4/25/2022.

We don’t think that Spencer should necessarily be 100% forced to understand who he is at this given point in time. After all, that’s a pretty unrealistic expectation! He’s still a young guy, but so much of this episode and this era speaks to the pressure on college students to understand what they’re putting out into the world almost right away. These are difficult waters to wade into much of the time.

