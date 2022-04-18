Better Call Saul season 6: Show EP sets stage for drama ahead

A little bit later tonight, you’re going to see the Better Call Saul season 6 premiere, and you should prepare yourself accordingly. There is an emotional batch of episodes coming around the bend, and within these stories you’ll see what the future holds for Jimmy McGill, Kim Wexler, and a handful of other characters.

We know that in general, this is a show that has a lot of hurdles on its way to the finish line. What’s one of the biggest ones? Creating suspense for a story that has some clear-cut endings already. We know what happens to Mike and Gus, and to some extent, Jimmy’s future as Gene at Cinnabon.

We’ve heard a number of cast members try their best to discuss the story ahead but for the sake of this article, let’s look to executive producer Peter Gould! In a chat with TV Insider, he promises some big things for the upcoming episodes, and that’s even for people who have already seen the show and are pretty familiar with the world as it is:

It’s hard to put into words. Season 6 is suspenseful, it’s explosive, it’s funny and it takes a couple of turns that I don’t think anyone is going to expect. Those are big words, because our fans are so, they’re kind of brilliant and they tend to see around corners. But I do think it’s going to take people by surprise, but in a good way because the seeds have all been planted and boy, I just couldn’t be prouder of the season.

So how will the show surprise us? We’ll have to wait and see on some of that, but we’ve got plenty of reasons to be surprised.

