NCIS season 19 episode 19 return date: ‘The Brat Pack’

After tonight’s new episode, do you want to see the NCIS season 19 episode 19 return date, or more insight on the future?

The first thing we should note here is pretty clear, and pretty unfortunate: You better be prepared for another hiatus. In general, there are multiple ones coming before the end of the season.

Here is where things stand right now in terms of the schedule: There is no installment set for Monday, April 25. Instead, you will see episode 19 (titled “The Brat Pack”) on May 2. Following that, there is another repeat scheduled for May 9, and then the final episodes of the season will air on May 16 and May 23. The latter (the finale!) will mark the first appearance of Teri Polo (The Fosters, Meet the Parents) as Parker’s ex-wife. She is set to recur on season 20, which has already been ordered at CBS.

Do we think the writers are going to surprise us over the course of the coming weeks? Absolutely! There are a lot of things we still want to explore with these characters, especially ones like Parker and Knight who are still new to this universe.

Is there a chance we see Mark Harmon again as Gibbs before the season concludes? That’s absolutely one of the biggest questions we’re wondering, since we don’t necessarily think that he is gone from the world forever.

