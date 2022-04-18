NCIS season 19 episode 18 photo: Smiles before the storm

Tonight on CBS you will have a chance to see NCIS season 19 episode 18 back after a hiatus. It’s going to be great to have the show back! We’re anticipating a lot of drama centered around “Last Dance,” and that is especially the case for one Nick Torres.

So before we get too far down the rabbit hole with any of this, why not enjoy a moment to sit back, relax, and have a little smile? That’s what we’re eager to share today courtesy of what looks to be a behind-the-scenes photo from this episode.

The image above was first shared by CBS, and it features the bulk of the cast spending some time together, seemingly between takes. We don’t imagine this image is actually from the episode, since you’ve got Wilmer Valderrama randomly showing Katrina Law something on his phone while Brian Dietzen is staring directly at the camera. It’s a fun little photo, and it serves as yet another reminder that everyone does enjoy one another’s company a great deal here.

For those who have not heard, tonight’s episode is actually going to be a really intense hour that revolves, in part, around a ghost from Torres’ past. He has a lot of demons that he needs to tackle, and this could prove to be a game-changing hour for the character as he works to sift a good bit of this out. Our hope is that it’s an opportunity for growth, but of course this is the sort of story that makes us afraid. That’s the sort of thing that happens with this show sometimes.

