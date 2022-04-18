Winning Time season 1 episode 8 preview: All-Star Weekend

Next week on Winning Time season 1 episode 8, we’re going to see the show advance to another key part of the season: All-Star Weekend!

One of the things that this show has tried to do from the jump is show off the emotional journey that exists within an NBA season. It’s one that is full of highs and lows, and plenty of surprises at the same exact time. For the Los Angeles Lakers, there are a number of boxes that need to be checked off. All-Star Weekend is a rite of passage for a lot of big players, since it gets them that national platform and access to their peers.

The more that Winning Time progresses, the more a championship is going to be on everyone’s mind and understandably so. We’re in a world here where you have Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and we know that from a historical perspective, you should be in contention on the mere basis of having these two people as a part of your squad.

Are there still rivals here? Sure. Dr. J and Larry Bird are both a part of the preview for what lies ahead, and we continued to be curious about how both of them will be presented. There’s also another question we’re left to wonder about, as well: How far will Winning Time go? There’s obviously a long career ahead for Magic in particular, and there are also a number of great Lakers seasons after he retired, as well. This is a show with a lot of options ahead of it, and we know already that it’s got a season 2 renewal. That allows the door to be open for a number of different possibilities in the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Winning Time right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Winning Time season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







