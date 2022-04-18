Better Call Saul season 6 spoilers: Rhea Seehorn on Kim ‘reckoning’

As we are now one one day away from Better Call Saul season 6 premiering, it is time for a very important Kim Wexler conversation.

What do we know about where things stand with her? It is tenuous. The comments she made to Jimmy about Howard at the end of season 5 were shocking, and it shows that there’s a part of her that could be even darker than Bob Odenkirk’s character. She’s more thoughtful and deliberate than he is; there’s so much more gravity to some of her harsher edges.

So what does Rhea Seehorn have to say about her character’s journey? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she shares a big part of the philosophical debate that is at the heart of the story ahead:

“I can’t say exactly what [Jimmy and Kim] proceed or don’t proceed with, coming out of season 5 … But I can say that thread is not dropped as far as this exploration of how much of Kim’s behavior is what was always there and uncovered, versus how much of Kim’s behavior is ignited by Jimmy. And vice versa. It’s a very exciting but anxiety-inducing ride to watch them go on. Especially her.”

We can’t just sit here and blame Jimmy entirely for Kim’s behavior; a part of that was always there within her. Jimmy may help to enable it, but she has the power to send him away. She hasn’t done that, even with him going further and further down the Saul Goodman rabbit hole. She may seem him as a way to further act on her impulses, and not feel as guilty about it as she would otherwise. There have been clues from the very beginning that this was within her…

