SWAT season 5 episode 18 spoilers: What happened to Luca’s brother?

Next week on SWAT season 5 episode 18, you’re going to have a story titled “Family” — and yes, it’s absolutely going to be personal.

So what is at the center of this story? Is there any one way in which it’s going to stand out from the pack? It very well could thanks primarily to Luca. For some more info about that, be sure to get the full SWAT season 5 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Family” – When Hicks witnesses the assassination of his longtime friend, a prominent judge, the team races to find the shooter and determine why he was targeted. Also, Luca struggles with how to help his brother, Terry (Ryan Hurst), after he’s arrested, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, April 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While we’ve had a chance to see the Sons of Anarchy alum Hurst on the series before, it’s always a welcome occasion when we have a chance to see him. What this show has done a great job at over the years is making sure every single person has the right about of depth; nobody feels altogether one-dimensional, and there is so much different stuff that they can bring to the table.

The challenge for Luca here is a big one, since in theory his status on SWAT should be able to help to get his brother out of a bind. Yet, the nature of the bind also plays an important role, and there are a number of political issues that can come into this, as well. Go ahead and prepare for a few twists and turns along the way, and that’s also a part of the fun with a show like this more often than not!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 5 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







