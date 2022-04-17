Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 13 episode 16 off the air for at another week?

Given all of the recent hiatuses and delays as of late, we more than understand if there is any confusion here. However, we do come bearing a little bit of good news! You will be seeing the Chris O’Donnell — LL Cool J series on the network in just a matter of hours with “MWD,” one that could have a pretty unusual focus. After all, a good chunk of the story here is about a dog — a military working dog, in fact. This is someone who turns up missing, and it’s going to be up to the team to figure out what happened! Our feeling for now is that things are going to be more complicated than they at first seem, mostly because they almost always are.

If you do want to get a few more details on this episode now, including a personal story for Sam, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 16 synopsis below:

“MWD” – NCIS investigates the kidnapping of Master Sergeant Boomer, a military working dog. Also, Sam looks to sell his boat so he can take care of his father who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We know that there are still a handful of episodes coming after the fact here, so you don’t have to worry about that in particular. Instead, there are some other things to be concerned over. Take, for example, what’s going to happen to some of these characters! We are at a point in the season where shocking things could happen at any point, so we’d advise you to prepare for just about anything accordingly.

