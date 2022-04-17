Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive head-first into the story of season 2 episode 15?

Of course, there is a lot that we should say about this episode in advance, but we suppose we should start with a celebration-of-sorts. There is a new episode coming in just a matter of hours! This is one titled “Hard Money,” and it also happens to be an hour that will give us some essential backstory on one Robyn McCall. After all, we’re going to be meeting her ex-husband for the first time! Stephen Bishop is coming on board as Dr. Miles Fulton, and we have a feeling that there’s a lot that we will learn from start to finish here.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Hard Money” – McCall’s vigilante work further complicates her personal life when she is forced to ask her ex-husband, Dr. Miles Fulton (Stephen Bishop), to help with a gunshot victim, one of two women being hunted by thieves after they witnessed a robbery, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Stephen Bishop guest stars as Dr. Miles Fulton, McCall’s ex-husband and Delilah’s father.

Rest assured that there’s another new episode coming on April 24, so there isn’t some other hiatus coming on the other side of this! After some of the breaks in the action that we had previously, we absolutely welcome being able to dive into the material again here. Hopefully, at some point soon we’re also going to hear about a season 3 renewal. Nothing may be official yet, but it absolutely feels likely.

