Doctor Who spoilers: Tegan, Ace returning for Jodie Whittaker’s farewell

We know that Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of Doctor Who is coming on the BBC this fall, and it’s going to be emotional. Very much so in fact!

For some more video evidence of just how torn up we’re about to be, all you have to do is watch the promo below! After all, in this we see that for the first time in decades, former companions Tegan and Ace are coming back. This episode is titled the Centenary Special right now in celebration of the BBC existing for 100 years, and seeing these familiar faces is a not-so-subtle nod to a lot of that.

Of course, as exciting as a lot of this is going to be, it doesn’t take away from the fact that The Doctor will be regenerating by the end of this. While we don’t know the identity of the next Doctor as of yet, we have a pretty good feeling we’ll learn over the coming months. You see a small tease of this process in the promo below, with Thirteen shouting out Yaz’s name in the process of her changing. This could be a sign that these two characters could express themselves even more explicitly than they did during “Legend of the Sea Devils.” They’ve handled the characters’ feelings for one another delicately so far, and no matter what happens in this episode, we anticipate this will again be the case.

If the show keeps with tradition, the final moments of the special will feature the new Doctor emerging, and it could be Russell T. Davies who is writing for them. We know that he is returning to the series as showrunner for at least the foreseeable future, and it will be exciting to see what he does for the next generation.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to this particular Doctor Who special? How do you think the show is going to move forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







