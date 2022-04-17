Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 11 (AMC+) preview: The attack

After the two-episode premiere today on AMC+, it makes sense to want an advance look at Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 11, right?

There are a few different things we know about the state of the apocalypse heading into this episode. Alicia, for example, is in a better position now to lead. She’s gone through a lot and despite death being constantly on her mind, she’s found a sense of drive that she didn’t have beforehand. Charlie, meanwhile, found a greater sense of humanity in episode 10, and there is a common sense now that so many people are ready to overtake Victor Strand … if possible.

The thing that makes this show frustrating at times is that it jumps between so many different stories that sometimes, there isn’t a lot of commonality between them all. Moving into episode 11, for example, we’re going to see a lot of Daniel Salazar and Morgan, for example. This seems to be an episode that is more about zombies than either of the first two, which is a good thing in the sense that this is technically still a zombie drama.

With that being said, we do hope that these paths do all eventually cross soon, especially since we know what we are building towards. Eventually, we are going to get one of the most dramatic showdowns that we’ve had in the show’s history where Strand’s empire could be on the verge of crumbling. We mostly just wonder at this point if a character like him is poised to die at this point. Is there any redeeming him now?

