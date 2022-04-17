Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 3: Anne Lister, Ann Walker’s goal

After tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn a little more about Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 3? Next week is going to show Anne Lister working harder than ever to achieve some of her goals, and of course she’ll have at least a little bit of help to make that happen.

This particular episode is going to be fascinating, mostly because you have so many different relationships that are front and center. Some could be in jeopardy, whereas some others are getting set to flourish. At the center of just about everything, though, is Anne Lister and Ann Walker. They’re working together for a very specific goal, and there could be some fun results at the end of all of this.

For some more insight on what lies ahead here, be sure to check out the full Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) and Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) launch a charm offensive on Ann’s relatives, determined to show them that Miss Walker is flourishing at Shibden Hall.

Anne Lister is fascinated by the arrival of a railway in Yorkshire, and quizzes Halifax’s men of industry on what this revolution could mean for the town.

Though animated in public, privately Anne is unable to tear her thoughts from Mariana Lawton (Lydia Leonard), who has confided that she is in the depths of despair. When Mariana appeals to Anne to visit her, Miss Walker has to make a difficult decision: will she trust her wife to go?

Fresh worries arrive at Ann’s door with a letter from her sister in Scotland that pointedly ignores her request to divide their joint estate, presenting yet more obstacles to her relationship with Anne.

At the Sowden’s farm, Mary (Lucy Black) finds herself terrified of her own son.

Given that we are so early in the season, remember that things are going to shift and change quite a bit moving forward. There’s a lot to anticipate!

