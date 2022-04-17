Magnum PI season 4 spoilers: Jay Hernandez on Magnum’s feelings

Does Thomas Magnum have feelings for Juliet Higgins on Magnum PI season 4? We think so, and it could be explored still at every turn. Magnum is a guy who is very confident in some aspects of his life, but he can also be rather stubborn. It definitely feels like he’s the sort of guy who would deny what is right in front of his nose when it comes to matters of the heart.

So while there’s certainly a lot of evidence that Magnum cares for Higgins more than just on a friend level, there’s room to explore a lot more here. Based on what Jay Hernandez recently told TVLine, it definitely seems like things are moving in this direction:

“…We’ve been exploring how Juliet, how Higgins, has been feeling about it, and now you’re going see a bit more of Magnum’s take on the whole thing.”

The challenge for a show like this is really the same as many others that have explored a “will they or won’t they” relationship: How quickly do you decide to make something happen? There is so much drama that can come out of the two circling the idea of a relationship without going fully all-in on it. There are also reasons for hesitation. Magnum and Higgins work together and are good friends; if the romantic relationship doesn’t pan out, could it cause widespread damage to other parts of their lives? This is a realistic question that a lot of people would probably ask themselves in this particular situation.

Since there are only two episodes left this season, it’s fair to say that we’re going to get something more before the end of the finale. From there, it’s possible that this will all be explored more in a season 5, provided of course the show gets renewed. (More than likely, it will.)

What do you think we’re going to see from Magnum and Higgins before Magnum PI season 4 ends?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back. This is the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







