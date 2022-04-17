Shining Vale season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Starz?

Following tonight’s big finale, can you expect a Shining Vale season 2 renewal? Or, are we officially at the end of the road?

We know that there are a number of important subjects to think about here at the moment, but we should start things off with where things stand right now: Nothing has been 100% confirmed. Back when the Courteney Cox led horror comedy was announced, we certainly hoped that it would live up to its premise. It’s such a unique show in this current era of cookie-cutter series, and we think there’s a lot of potential to expand it more down the road.

Of course, this is where we also note that the first season ends in a way that absolutely makes you want more. We won’t spoil anything further here, but this was clearly written to get you amped up about what the future could hold.

Alas, this is where we do have to come in with the not-so-great news that Shining Vale still does not have a formal season 2 renewal, at least at the time of this writing. While we remain cautiously optimistic that this is going to be coming, we recognize at this point that nothing is altogether guaranteed within the TV world. Starz just tends to be pretty good about giving most of its shows at least two seasons to shine, even the ones that aren’t necessarily that strong in the ratings. A good example of this is Heels, which didn’t become a runaway smash but developed a cult following and from there, did manage to eventually get a season 2.

Provided that we do hear of a renewal over the next couple of months, we do think there’s a good chance that we’ll see a new season air in 2023. We know that Starz likes to give you new seasons of its shows every year if at all possible.

