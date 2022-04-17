This Is Us season 6 episode 13 spoilers: More on ‘The Day of the Wedding’

In just two days, This Is Us season 6 episode 13 will be here, and this is where we remind you that it’s one of the most important episodes that we’ve had in a good while. After all, the moment that Kate and Phillip’s wedding was teased at the end of last season, we had questions aplenty about what it would look like!

Now, we know at least more of how these two characters got together, let alone what their relationship is like. Heck, we even know that Toby eventually found someone else in Laura!

So what is left to explore on this wedding day? Let’s just say that there’s a lot of other storylines that matter here and this could be a chance to get updates on Randall, Kevin, and of course the state of things for Rebecca and Miguel. Here is what executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger had to say on the topic recently to Deadline:

“The Day of the Wedding” will fill in the blanks of what everyone’s been up to over the last five years. It will also really dive into what Rebecca’s illness looks like now that time has marched forward a bit. I won’t say exactly when we’ll see another flash forward to the house [down the road] but it’s safe to say it plays a big part in our final stretch of episodes.

We know that we won’t necessarily learn everything about Kevin’s storyline within this episode, but we say that mostly because the episode after the fact is meant to be geared very much around that. Just like everyone else, we hope there’s a story coming up here where he has a proper chance to be happy.

