Saturday Night Live return date: Benedict Cumberbatch returning as host

During the Lizzo episode tonight, it was confirmed that Doctor Strange star and recent Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch will be returning to the show as host for the Saturday, May 7 installment of the series. Meanwhile, Arcade Fire will be performing as a musical guest for the fifth time.

Are we excited to see what Benedict brings to SNL moving forward? Absolutely, though we think his initial appearance was rather hit-and-miss. We don’t think, though, that this was necessarily his fault. Rather, is a symptom of the material that he had to work with being a little ho-hum. We do think there’s a lot for the show to joke about still with him, even if our dream Sherlock spoof is a little bit dated at this particular point in time.

Now, we know that SNL is not going to end on May 7; there are some installments coming after the fact! The question with those is simply who is going to be helping to send off the season. We know that for us personally, our personal preference is always going to be seeing a former cast member step back into this role. After all, remember that nostalgia is a huge driving force for the series at this particular point in time.

There’s another question that we have to wonder about between now and May, and that is how many cast members could be leaving the show in the near future. There are a lot of longtime cast members at this point and eventually, some of them have to leave. It’s just a matter of when.

