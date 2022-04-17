Who is Mike Zobel? Power Book IV: Force finale airs title card tribute

Who is Mike Zobel? Following the Power Book IV: Force finale tonight on Starz, we saw a title card tribute air?

For everyone who is wondering, Zobel is someone very much important to not only the world of Force, but also the larger Chicago TV and film industry as a whole. He was a member of Teamsters Local 727 in the city, where he worked as a car guy for Force and many other shows. He had an important role behind the scenes in an array of capacities, and he worked to make the environment around set that much better.

People like Zobel are very much unsung heroes within the TV industry, as they rarely ever get the publicity despite putting in the hours and the hard work. Without individual crew members, there is no production. There’s no transportation to set, no way to line up scenes properly, or no way to ensure that the operation runs smoothly.

Judging from the tribute card to Zobel tonight, it is clear how valued he was to members of the show’s production. This is one of the highest honors that any show can give one of their own, since it will be featured in all future streams and airings on Starz and on its app. Zobel passed away last year, but Force opted to wait deliberately to the finale in order to proper pay tribute to him. In a way, this is the figuring out how to dedicate the entirety of the season to him. That makes his impact all the more visible. When you work on a show like this, you become a family with everyone you are around.

We have a feeling that Mike’s impact will continue to be felt through the upcoming season 2. After all, crew members who are beloved help to set the tone for future productions. They serve as a positive model in that way for every other person to follow.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Zobel’s friends and loved ones during what has to be a difficult time. (Photo: Starz.)

