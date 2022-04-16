Big Sky season 3: Will it be renewed or canceled at ABC?

We’re getting near the time when networks tend to make their big decisions about a number of their hit shows. With that in mind, is this the perfect time to have the Big Sky season 3 conversation? It sure feels like it.

First and foremost, let’s kick things off with where things stand at the moment, and just how optimistic/not optimistic we should be about the future. ABC has not confirmed if they are bringing the Montana-set drama back, and this one could be a decision that comes down to the wire.

Would we love it if this was an era where live ratings were not the primary determining factor as to whether or not a show comes back for more? Absolutely but, regrettably, we’re just not there with it at the moment. DVR numbers and streaming does matter, but the most concerning thing about Big Sky right now is that it is down more than 40% in the demo right now versus season 1. In theory, you would’ve thought it would have more stability this year due to it airing after Grey’s Anatomy, but that just hasn’t happened. We think one of the big issues here is that there was such a captivating story for the first half of season 1, and it became hard for the writers to pivot over to other things after the fact. The Ronald arc probably went on for a little too long and now we’re left in this super-strange spot where there are a lot of things still being juggled.

One other reason for some concern here is that ABC has already renewed some other 10:00 p.m. dramas in The Good Doctor and The Rookie, and that leaves fewer shows on the bubble in general. We would expect that either Big Sky or A Million Little Things gets the ax at the end of the season to make way for something new, and both are in certain degrees of danger.

If you love Big Sky, this is where we make it clear that you have to watch live! That is the only way to ensure that more stories are coming down the road.

