NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Daniela Ruah on the threat of Kessler

Where is Kessler on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13? Is this character going to come back at any point in the near future?

If there is one thing that we know at the moment about this guy, it’s this: He is one of the more terrifying villains that exists within the world of the show. He is dangerous, he is creepy in a million different ways, and we know that he wants to destroy Kensi Blye. This is a nemesis specifically for Daniela Ruah’s character, though any person who impacts her, of course, impacts the rest of the team, as well.

So are we actually going to see him again in season 13? Alas, nothing is confirmed on that as of yet. Star Daniela Ruah did confirm to TV Insider, though, that this character is still out there and the writers have the option to bring him back at any point:

He is and he is still a threat. That’s something our show does so beautifully. They keep some sort of threat alive [all the time]. That’s going to continue this season. It was fun to work with Frank.

Ruah is referring here to the man behind the role in Frank Military, who also works behind the scenes as an executive producer. His status there does make it so that he could be open to a return at just about any time; it’s mostly just a matter of when the right time is to bring him back. Given that NCIS: Los Angeles has already been renewed for a season 14, there’s no need to be concerned about the short-term flexibility here.

As much as we hate the Kessler character for what he’s done, we do think it’s important that we see him again before the story concludes. After all, the character of Kensi does deserve some closure, no matter in what form said closure takes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

When do you think we’ll see Kessler come back on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







