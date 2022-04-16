Legacies season 5: Why hasn’t it been renewed yet at The CW?

We’re getting fairly close now to the season 4 finale on The CW, so why haven’t we heard news about Legacies season 5? What in the world are we missing here?

We think that by and large, we’ve become used to being in a world where this network renews a lot of their shows and does so pretty early. It’s honestly pretty strange that we’ve been waiting as long as we have, all things considered.

Are we still hopeful that a renewal is coming? Cautiously so, and for a handful of reasons. Typically The CW doesn’t leave their long-running shows out to try; 90210 is one of the last times we can remember one having to rush to come up with an endgame last-second. There has been no indication this is the final season, so we don’t think the writers have planned with that in mind.

There are some concerns with the live ratings, which are down more than 30% versus season 3. However, live ratings are down across the board for the majority of shows on the schedule, and we also know that the majority of CW viewers in particular do not watch live. Legacies also has an international following and we do think that this will help; it’s got that name recognition thanks to both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

The #1 reason it hasn’t been renewed yet

The future of The CW in general is in flux. There is talk of a potential sale, and there have also been reports that the network, which is owned by Warner Bros. and CBS, has not generated profits in quite some time. We think that in light of a lot of this, the network is being a little more cautious with its bubble shows. There is still hope, though, and we aren’t just saying that because Hope is one of the main characters within this story.

