A Million Little Things season 4 episode 17: Allison Miller directs!

There are a couple of things to be excited about when it comes to A Million Little Things season 4 episode 17, but where do we start? How about some big news when it comes to a cast member getting behind the camera!

For those who have not heard, “60 Minutes” marks the TV directorial debut of Allison Miller, who you otherwise know as Maggie. This season A Million Little Things has done a great job allowing some of the cast to stretch their wings and do a wide array of different things. Remember earlier on this season creator DJ Nash took on the role and now, Miller has her chance to shine with an episode featuring a lot of big stories from top to bottom. The season 4 episode 17 synopsis below has more:

“60 minutes” – Gary hits multiple roadblocks while trying to meet an important deadline; Eddie makes a surprising discovery at Katherine’s house, and Rome struggles to connect with an impressionable group of young artists on an all-new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Is Maggie going to play an important role on-screen here? Most likely, but nothing has been altogether confirmed as of yet from these details alone. We know that sometimes, it can be rather tough to direct yourself on-camera, but it often comes with the territory if you are a series regular on a big-time primetime show. This episode is also pretty close to the finale airing in May; with that in mind, there’s also the challenge of moving the story more and more in that direction.

