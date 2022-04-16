Yellowstone season 5: Will it kick off new episode-count trend?

In the event that you did not know already, there is a lot to be excited about with Yellowstone season 5. Take, for starters, the idea that we could be getting more episodes than ever!

If you did not know already, the news is already out there that season 5 will have fourteen episodes from start to finish, and it will likely be split up into two batches. This is a pretty radical change from what we’ve seen in the past, where we’ve had batches of ten episodes that aired all at once.

So is this the beginning of a new trend, or should we anticipate it to be more of a one-time thing? There’s absolutely a case to be made here in either direction.

First and foremost, though, the case for it being a trend is that the Paramount Network would want this. How in the world could they not? We’re talking here about an extremely popular show with a devoted following, and it just makes some sense that they would try to churn out as many different episodes as they possibly could so long as the quality is still there. They also want to use this show in some way to promote some of their Paramount+ shows, and we do tend to think there’s going to be a real push in order to make that happen, as well.

In the end, though, we’re not thinking that this 14-episode block is going to be something that we get for the entirety of the show’s run, even if that would be nice. Instead, it could just be a one-time thing designed with the larger franchise in mind. We’ve learned in the TV world never to make too many assumptions, and to just be happy with the good news that is right in front of you. The idea of getting fourteen episodes of Yellowstone season 5 is great, and we’ll rejoice if we get something similar in a potential season 6.

