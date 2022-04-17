Is Outlander new tonight on Starz? Are we going to be getting season 6 episode 7 in a matter of hours?

Because we’ve gotten the first six episodes on a weekly basis, it’s pretty-much fair to assume that the trend would follow leading into what we’re getting tonight. Why wouldn’t the folks at the network want to give us that?

Unfortunately, this is where we do come bearing the news that alas, it’s not happening. This is the first weekend off of the season, and episode 7 titled “Sticks and Stones” will arrive on Starz as well as the app on April 24. Why take a break this week? We wish we had a clear answer. You could say it’s because of the Power Book IV: Force finale (which is somewhat extended) or the Easter holiday, but we don’t really buy into either one. The majority of viewers for this show don’t watch it live! The reality here instead is that this is just something that Starz tends to do with a lot of their shows. We tend to see a number of them take at least one-week breaks in the middle of their seasons.

We do know that the remaining two episodes of season 6 should be worth the wait, as they are dramatic and intense in a way that only Outlander an be. The aftermath of Malva’s death is going to send shockwaves through all of Fraser’s Ridge, as it creates a situation that is going to be hard for Caitriona Balfe’s character of Claire to escape. The promo below for season 7, plus the official synopsis, give you a good sense of it:

Claire struggles with her demons as a nefarious rumor begins to spread on the Ridge. Tensions rise as the residents fear there is a dangerous person in their midst.

For those unaware…

Season 7 is already in production! We know that this is the shortest season on record, but it is quite comforting to know the cast and crew are already at work trying to give us more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 6 episode 7?

Are you sad the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







