The Flash season 8 episode 13 spoilers: The peak of the Deathstorm arc?

If there is one thing that we’ve come to learn about the modern-day version of The Flash, it is that they are working to tell a series of individual arcs more so than one that lasts the entirety of the season. We’ve seen that already with “Armageddon” and for a good chunk of this season as of late, the story has been about the Black Flame arc leading up to this big Deathstorm reveal. We’re now in the thick of the chaos, but we also don’t get the sense 100% that the rest of the season is going to be about just him.

So when could this arc wrap up? There’s a good chance that it could be coming on season 8 episode 13. This is a story, after all, titled “Death Falls,” and we have a pretty good sense that there’s a lot of drama that goes along with it. Just check out the full synopsis to get somewhat of a good sense of what makes this hour stand out:

GRIEF – Team Flash is under attack, and each must fight to save not only themselves but each other. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Chris Peppe directed the episode with the story by Sam Chalsen and teleplay by Joshua V. Gilbert (#813). Original airdate 5/4/2022.

While on the surface this may all sound rather vague and generic, we’re not 100% sure that is the case. Typically the show tends to be a little more expansive in some of their episode descriptions, and that leads us to believe that there’s something big happening here. Even if this episode is not 100% the end of the Deathstorm arc, it could be preparing us for a lot of chaos coming on the other side.

